Vaping Association Protests ‘Double Standard’ in Regulation Adult Products

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) says it is astounded by “the hypocrisy and inequity” in the regulation of adult products.

Alcohol, a substance known to cause significant harm to health, faces no restrictions on the use of flavorings or warning label requirements in Canada, according to the association. On the other hand, nicotine vape products, a harm reduction product used primarily by smokers seeking to quit, have undergone rigorous regulation culminating in a proposal to restrict all pleasant “sensory attributes.”

“Flavors are a common denominator across adult products,” the CVA wrote in a statement. “As the cannabis and vaping industries battle to keep flavors for adults, the alcohol sector operates freely and advertises broadly. The staggering double standard that exists for alcoholic beverages is absurd when compared side by side. “

“Vaping, unlike recreational cannabis or alcohol, provides a public health benefit,” said Darryl Tempest, executive director of the CVA. “The goal of health policy should be to capitalize on public health gains. Canada has now seen through Nova Scotia’s flavor ban, that reducing the appeal of vaping products to smokers results in increased smoking and the destruction of small businesses. The proposed regulations are not fit for purpose. Canadians don’t want regulation that causes increased smoking rates and fewer jobs.”