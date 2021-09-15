FDA Requests Nominations for Scientific Advisory Committee

The Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) is requesting nominations for individuals to serve as members on the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC). Nominees may be self-nominated or nominated by an organization.

Nominations received on or before Nov. 8, 2021, will be given first consideration. Nominations received after Nov. 8, 2021, will be considered as later vacancies occur.

TPSAC advises CTP in its responsibilities related to the regulation of tobacco products. The committee reviews and evaluates safety, dependence, and health issues relating to tobacco products and provides appropriate advice, information, and recommendations to the FDA commissioner.

The committee shall consist of 12 members including the chair. Members and the chair are selected by the commissioner or designee from among individuals knowledgeable in the fields of medicine, medical ethics, science, or technology involving the manufacture, evaluation, or use of tobacco products.

Members will be invited to serve for overlapping terms of up to four years.

More information on the nomination process TPSAC members is available at the Federal Register notice