Swedish Match Plans to Spin Off its Cigar Business

Swedish Match intends to separate its cigar business via a spin-off to shareholders and to completely exit the manufacturing of combustible tobacco products. Swedish Match has initiated preparations for a separation and a subsequent listing on a major US securities exchange, with a final decision on execution subject to various considerations. The separation is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022, at the earliest.

Swedish Match started transforming its business model two decades ago with the divestiture of its cigarette business in 1999. Later it spun off its pipe tobacco, premium cigars, and its non-U.S. machine- made cigar businesses. Going forward, smokefree products such as nicotine pouches and snus will play the leading role in building a stronger company in line with societal trends, the company explained in a press note.

According to Swedish Match, the intended separation of the cigar business provides even greater focus on building the company’s presence in the growing modern oral category, while also providing opportunities and greater flexibility for the standalone cigar business to execute its own strategic plans toward delivering strong value as an independent company. “As a standalone company the cigar business will be able to explore a broader scope of growth opportunities, and to optimize its operational set-up and capital structure, among other benefits,” Swedish Match wrote.

According to Swedish Match, the cigar business has solid positions in both the natural leaf and homogenized tobacco leaf segments of the U.S. mass market cigars category and holds the No 2 market position with approximately 23 percent of the market measured by number of sticks. Since 2015, volumes have grown at a compounded annual rate of close to 10 percent from more than 1.2 billion sticks to more than 1.9 billion sticks in 2020, driven by robust growth for natural leaf varieties. During the same period, revenues have also grown by close to 10 percent on a compounded annual basis from $313 million to $493 million, while operating profit has grown by 54 percent to $195 million. During the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020 and measured in local currency, sales grew by 25 percent as a result of improved pricing and double-digit volume growth and operating profit increased by 44 percent.

The natural leaf cigar portfolio includes such iconic brands as Garcia y Vega, Game, and 1882, while its White Owl brand of HTL cigars is recognized nationwide for its quality and heritage. Its portfolios of both non-flavored and flavored cigars are among the broadest in the industry. The business has efficient and modern manufacturing presence in both the US and in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to its cigar business Swedish Match operates its Smokefree and Lights product segments. For the full year 2020, the Smokefree and Lights product segments reported combined revenues of SEK11.8 billion and combined operating profit of SEK5.36 billion. Measured in constant currencies, sales and operating profit for these segments combined grew by 21 and 32 percent respectively for the full year 2020. For the first six months of 2021, these segments combined reported revenues of SEK6.4 billion and operating profit of SEK3.06 billion. Measured in constant currencies, sales and operating profit for these segments combined grew by 20 and 30 percent, respectively, during the six-month period. Growth continued to be driven by the strong momentum for nicotine pouches. In the U.S., the ZYN brand of nicotine pouches is the clear market leader and has enjoyed tremendous growth, with volumes exceeding 140 million cans for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2021.