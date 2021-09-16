PMI Completes Fertin Pharma Acquisition

Philip Morris International has closed its acquisition of Fertin Pharma, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical and well-being products based on oral and intra-oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of DKK5.1 billion ($820 million).

“As we build our pipeline of smoke-free products with the goal of phasing out cigarettes and expand our business for the long-term toward areas outside of tobacco and nicotine, such as selfcare wellness, we welcome the contributions that Fertin Pharma, its management and its employees will bring to PMI,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement.

“PMI’s future is centered on health, science, technology and sustainable business practices to deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to improve people’s lives and create a net positive impact on society. The world-class expertise of Fertin aligns perfectly with this vision and will be an important part of our future.”

“We are excited to join PMI and start this new chapter for Fertin Pharma,” said Peter Halling, the company’s CEO. “By becoming part of PMI’s transformation, Fertin will be uniquely positioned to continue to innovate, grow, and serve our customers as a leading CDMO [contract development and manufacturing organization]—delivering on our vision to enable people to live healthier lives. Our shared commitment to science and consumer-centric innovations forms a strong basis for a very successful future together.”