Aaron Gwinner Named Chief Technology Officer of the Year.

Aaron Gwinner, senior vice president of digital business solutions and the chief information officer for the Reynolds American Inc. group of companies, was selected as the winner of the CharlotteCIO of the Year ORBIE Award within the Large Enterprise category.

The ORBIE Awards, presented by CharlotteCIO, recognize chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, technology leadership, business value creation and community involvement.

“Aaron continues to consistently provide exceptional leadership and outcomes that are accelerating the digital transformation of our business,” said Guy Meldrum, CEO at Reynolds, in a statement. “All of us at Reynolds congratulate him on this well-deserved achievement.”

“I am honored to be chosen as a Charlotte CIO of the Year and grateful for the team that has made this achievement possible,” Gwinner said. “The acceleration of our digital transformation and ability to leverage technology to drive our business is a direct reflection of the amazing people in our teams and the support of our executive leadership. Thank you, CharlotteCIO, for this incredible recognition.”

Gwinner was recognized among 23 finalists representing leading technology professionals in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-review process led by prior award recipients.