In the Lurch

By Paul Hardman

ENDS companies in the U.S. have found themselves in limbo following FDA’s recent statement on the regulation of e-cigarette products.

The long-awaited deadline for the review of manufacturers’ premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) was somewhat of an anti-climax, leaving many none the wiser as to whether they could continue to sell their products.

The result left company executives frustrated—and in a predicament when it comes to their responsibilities to public health versus their legal obligations.

The lead-up to Sept. 9, 2021, saw companies that had submitted PMTAs given a year’s grace to continue to sell their products until a decision on their future could be taken.

For many, that decision is yet to materialize, with FDA announcing it had not managed to get through the sheer volume of applications received by the court-imposed deadline.

So, what has FDA done? Its statement said that as of Sept. 8, the organization had completed acceptance review for all of the applications and completed filing review for about 90 percent of applications submitted by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline.

Many of these applications were ultimately knocked back at the first hurdle, receiving a Refuse-To-File (RTF) letter at the filing stage due to missing some of the required information, with 4.5 million products receiving refusal to file from just one company’s application. FDA said this included the lack of ingredient listings, labels for each product and adequate environmental assessments.

As of Sept. 8, FDA said it had issued Substantial Equivalent (SE) marketing orders covering more than 120 (non ENDS) products and Exemption from Substantial Equivalence Requests marketing orders covering more than 230 products. Some companies had bad news in the form of the first marketing denial orders (MDOs), which were issued on Aug. 26 for about 55,000 flavored products. The FDA’s responsibility is with public health, weighing up the potential benefits for adult smokers of using ENDS products to wean themselves off cigarettes against the potential appeal to teenagers or new users who may go straight to ENDS, potentially attracted by flavored varieties.

These companies will now have to remove their products from shelves or risk enforcement action. With limited resources, FDA has suggested it will prioritize the enforcement of those that have received MDOs, as well as products with no pending application, while processing the backlog of applications and any new PMTAs.

That leaves a quandary for those who submitted their applications by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline but who haven’t yet received an MDO. They can effectively continue to sell their products as no ruling has been made on them; however, the FDA has made it clear that any company that does continue to sell these products will be doing so unlawfully, although it is clear that they are not likely to face any enforcement action.

And there lies the difficult part. Many of these companies cleaned up their acts in recent years, putting in place codes of conduct setting out their ultimate aims of improving public health through promoting the replacement of combustible tobacco. If those that have submitted PMTAs have demonstrated and believe that their products are doing good in the world, then to follow the letter of the law by removing their products from shelves could potentially harm users by pointing them back in the direction of cigarettes—going against their codes.

That brings them to a decision between their obligations to the law and their responsibilities to the overall safety of users. The naysayers may suggest these manufacturers are putting profits first but, as an extreme example, if all the companies out there decided to take their products off the market there would ultimately be limited choices for users, which may make a return to tobacco an attractive prospect for them. There is also a risk that some may choose to fly under the radar by turning to the black market to sell their products.

Companies must decide whether they take a chance and wait for FDA to take enforcement action against them.

One positive for ENDS companies from the statement is that the reason given for some of the MDOs was not that they were necessarily worse for health than cigarettes, but due to a lack of sufficient evidence provided within the submission. We know that the FDA is very much open to ENDS products having the potential to protect public health. I am sure that, with adequate evidence resubmitted, many of these products will receive marketing orders in time.

This is where specialized companies, such as Broughton Nicotine Services, can assist, working with businesses to provide the evidence needed to complete this process. The FDA’s delay in processing applications provides an opportunity, too, to those companies whose PMTAs have not yet reached the substantive review stage. There is still time to bolster an application that has yet to reach this stage if you believe additional evidence would be beneficial—but time is of the essence.

The PMTA process, as is evident, is complex, perhaps favoring the larger companies with the resources to navigate the system and submit detailed information. Juul Labs, for example, was able to take action by reducing its products to only tobacco and menthol flavors, removing fruit options from the market, yet we are still to hear the outcome of their application.

The next step will be to discover how frequently the FDA plans to announce the results of PMTAs. My preference would be monthly, to ensure ENDS companies and the industry feel a little less in the lurch.