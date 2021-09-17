New Tobacco Retailer Webinars Available

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products has published two new tobacco compliance webinars—one on the Office of Small Business Assistance (OSBA) and one providing an overview of warning letters for online retailers.

The first webinar provides tobacco retailers, manufacturers and stakeholders with information about OSBA, including the office’s free online resources and how to submit tobacco related questions to OSBA.

The “Overview of Warning Letters for Online Retailers” webinar outlines the FDA’s internet and publication surveillance. It provides information such as why online retailers might receive warning letters and how online retailers should respond to the FDA’s warning letters.