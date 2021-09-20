Kim Hesse to Lead Enthalpy’s Business Development

Enthalpy Analytical has hired Kim Hesse as director of business development with a focus on the testing of nicotine containing products.

Hesse’s strong business development experience will help expand Enthalpy’s market leadership in tobacco and vape testing. “I am excited to join Enthalpy Analytical,” said Hesse. “This opportunity will give me exposure to new markets, customers and geographies with expanded capabilities, including toxicology services. I look forward to continuing to contribute value to the tobacco industry and supporting clients with the best solutions.”

Hesse holds advanced degrees from Kent State University and attended Arizona State University’s School of International Business Management.

Her laboratory testing career began January 2008 in Hamburg, Germany, where she trained in laboratory instrumentation and its application in the analysis of crop protection agents. Over the years, Hesse has expanded her expertise and now works closely with both the pharmaceutical and tobacco laboratory industries.

Hesse is a recognized expert in laboratory testing and the regulatory requirements of the tobacco testing trade. Due to her extensive knowledge, Hesse is a sought-after orator and has spoken at numerous industry events around the world.