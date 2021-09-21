Pharmaceutical Events Ban Vectura After PMI Takeover

Pharmaceutical industry conferences have started banning Vectura after Philip Morris International acquired the respiratory drugs manufacturer in a contentious £1 billion ($1.37 billion) takeover, reports The Times of London.

The Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) conference, a leading event, has terminated Vectura’s sponsorship and the company’s representative has stepped down from its committee.

“in light of the recent acquisition of Vectura by PMI, the DDL committee have sadly decided that they can no longer accept support from Vectura,” the organizers said in a memo seen by The Times.