Registration Deadline Nearing for Coresta Conferences

Coresta will hold two virtual conferences this fall. Attendance is free of charge. The deadline to register for both events is Sept. 25.

The Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics Study Groups conference will take place Oct. 4-14. The meeting will cover topics such as genetic tools, crop production and sustainability. Each presentation is pre-recorded, with a live question and answer session where participants can interact with the presenter.

The Coresta Smoke Science and Product Technology conference will be held from Oct. 18-28. The program includes topics, such as perception and behavior, nicotine science and statistical modeling. The conference will comprise daily sessions with pre-recorded 12 minute oral presentations, followed by a live Q&A with the presenters.

