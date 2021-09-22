John Miller Retires as President and CEO of Swisher

Swisher has announced the retirement of John Miller from his position as chief executive officer and president of Swisher. Neil Kiely, a member of the board of directors, has assumed the role of president of Swisher.

“On behalf of the board of directors and Swisher’s employees, I would like to thank John for the work he has done for the company and our customers for the past nine years and wish him the best going forward,” said William Ziegler, chairman of Swisher’s board of directors.

“As we look to the future, we have high confidence that Neil’s experience with company-wide transformation will help Swisher accelerate its growth under his leadership.”

Kiely most recently served as the chief executive officer and vice chairperson board of directors for Birra Peroni and was previously chief transformation officer at MillerCoors.