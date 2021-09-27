Geekvape Fast Charging Technology Passes TÜV Test

Shenzhen Geekvape Technology Co.’s Safe Fast Charge technology has passed the rigorous Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) test, the company announced in press note.

Products equipped with the technology guarantee safe rapid charging via USB-C in 15 minutes and an ultra-long battery life, according to Geekvape. Equipped with two connected batteries in series, Geekvape’s Safe Fast Charge technology achieved 96.43 percent charging current and battery capacity after more than 300 rounds of TÜV charging and discharging test—outperforming the international standard of 80 percent. The battery component adopts multi-electrode charging and discharging technology, which well balances the temperature and charging efficiency of the batteries and achieves safe fast charge.

“At Geekvape, we adhere only to the most stringent global safety standards. Our Safe Fast Charge technology has been strictly tested by leading independent parties, including the TÜV and FCC. As a result, we can confidently say we have achieved the world’s first fast-charging e-cigarette technology that is truly safe and durable,” said Siner Kong, the product manager of Geekvape.

With a number of different battery brands on the market, the safety, quality and price of each e-cigarette product can vary dramatically. When manufacturers purchase low-cost batteries that have not been vigorously checked and certified, this may lead to safety hazards, particularly when using high-current fast charging technologies.

To ensure the highest level of protection for its consumers, Geekvape only uses its own built-in batteries in its e-cigarette products. Each Geekvape battery cell undergoes tens of thousands of rounds of rigorous tests, including squeezing, short-circuiting, dropping, overshooting, exposure to high temperature, and vibration. The cell is then strictly checked from the manufacturer’s side, resulting in a truly safe and revolutionary fast charging experience.

In addition to TÜV tests, Geekvape’s Safe Fast Charge technology has passed IEC61960 and ICE62133 global battery safety regulation standards.