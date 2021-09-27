Jakarta Starts Removing Tobacco Ads

The Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) has begun removing cigarette advertisements across the city following a new regulation signed by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, reports The Jakarta Post.

Since Sept. 13, Satpol PP officers across the capital have gone on unannounced inspections to minimarkets and shopping centers around the city to enforce the new regulation.

Head of East Jakarta Satpol PP Budhy Novian said his team had so far removed 22 cigarette billboards from public displays in East Jakarta since it started its series of inspections, which is set to end next week.

“[The inspections] will be carried out for two weeks starting Sept. 13. We plan to comb all sub-districts in East Jakarta,” Budhy told The Jakarta Post.