Study: Smokers Unaware of Better Alternatives

The survey also shows the extent of public confusion surrounding smoke-free products. Nearly half the adults surveyed wrongly believe that e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products are more harmful than or equally harmful as cigarettes (45 percent and 46 percent, respectively, for each product category). Asked why they have not considered switching to a better alternative, around a third of smokers surveyed cited lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes (33 percent), uncertainty about the science (35 percent) or having easier access to cigarettes (32 percent).

According to PMI, the survey findings also demonstrate how accurate information about better alternatives can help smokers to move away from cigarettes. The vast majority (91 percent) of adult smokers who have switched to a better alternative and stopped smoking confirmed that having accurate information about how these products differ from cigarettes was an important factor in their decision. Of adults who smoke, 63 percent would be more likely to switch to a better alternative (such as e-cigarettes or heated-tobacco products) if they had clarity on how these products differ from cigarettes and the science behind them.

The survey also explores public attitudes toward scientific studies conducted by manufacturers of smoke-free products. A majority of adults surveyed (82 percent) believe their governments have a responsibility to objectively review and consider scientific evidence about smoke-free alternative products coming from manufacturers such as PMI. Additionally, nearly three quarters (72 percent) support tobacco companies working with governments, regulators and public health experts to ensure that smokers have access to and accurate information about smoke-free alternatives.