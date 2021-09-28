Poda Completes Name Change

Poda Holdings has completed the name change from Poda Lifestyle and Wellness to Poda Holdings, pursuant to a directors’ resolution announced earlier this month. The company’s shares will remain trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol PODA upon the opening of the markets on Sept. 27, 2021.

The CUSIP number assigned to the company’s shares following the name change is 73044N10 4 (ISIN: CA73044N1042). No action is required by stockholders, and outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

In related news, the company has engaged CFN Enterprises, owner and operator of CFN Media, to provide social media and client outreach strategy services for the company.