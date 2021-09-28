UKVIA Partners With Stop-Smoking App

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has joined forces with the stop-smoking app Smoke Free to encourage more smokers to give up their habit by using a range of evidence-based alternatives to conventional cigarettes.

As part of the collaboration, the UKVIA and Smoke Free have agreed to work on a number of joint campaigns and initiatives that both promote vaping as a successful method to quit smoking and increase access to the app among those smokers looking to kick their habit.

The joint initiatives include a campaign in January, when smokers will be making New Year’s resolutions to quit. Collaborations are also planned during VApril, the UKVIA’s annual vaping awareness month and on a specific initiative supporting hospital patients with smoking-related conditions and the healthcare professionals that care for them.