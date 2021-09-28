UKVIA Partners With Stop-Smoking App
The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has joined forces with the stop-smoking app Smoke Free to encourage more smokers to give up their habit by using a range of evidence-based alternatives to conventional cigarettes.
As part of the collaboration, the UKVIA and Smoke Free have agreed to work on a number of joint campaigns and initiatives that both promote vaping as a successful method to quit smoking and increase access to the app among those smokers looking to kick their habit.
The joint initiatives include a campaign in January, when smokers will be making New Year’s resolutions to quit. Collaborations are also planned during VApril, the UKVIA’s annual vaping awareness month and on a specific initiative supporting hospital patients with smoking-related conditions and the healthcare professionals that care for them.
“This is an exciting collaboration, which is focused on getting smokers to quit completely,” said John Dunne, director-general of the UKVIA, in a statement. “Some 2.4 million former smokers have successfully done this in the U.K. to date, but there are still 1.2 million dual vape/cigarette users and another 6.9 million smokers who have not quit to date.
“By coming together, we want to significantly ramp up support for smokers who are looking to quit.”
“Vapes make quitting easy because they’re a great replacement for cigarettes,” said David Crane, founder of the app. “But habits still need to be changed, which is where the support we provide comes in. We are proud to work with the UKVIA because they share our mission to create a smoke-free world. Together, we stand a great chance of helping people stop smoking for good.”