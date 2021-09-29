BAT Announces Innovation Hub in Italy

BAT will be opening an innovation hub in Trieste, Italy. The company will invest €500 million ($582.2 million) over the next five years in the project.

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the hub will host a manufacturing site for BAT’s “new category” products, a digital boutique, an innovation lab and a enter of excellence for digital transformation and digital marketing. It will be dedicated to research, development and production of reduced-risk product lines.

The building will be constructed to minimize its environmental impact with the objective of being carbon neutral, with a particular focus on energy efficiency and the use of renewable sources. The facility will also produce energy using a photovoltaic system that converts light into electricity using semiconducting materials.

BAT expects to develop multiple production lines at the facility for the export of reduced-risk products, including Vuse (vapor), Velo (modern oral) and Glo (tobacco heating products).