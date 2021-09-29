Morocco to Set Cigarette Emission Limits

Cigarettes sold in Morocco will be subject to new emission limits starting in January 2024, reports Morocco World News.

From that date, the emissions of cigarettes imported or manufactured in Morocco and marketed across the country should be at levels not exceeding 10 milligrams of tar per cigarette, 1 milligram of nicotine per cigarette and 10 milligrams of carbon monoxide per cigarette.

Tobacco companies will be required to declare clear the deliveries on cigarette packages.

The percentages of tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide are measured on the basis of NM ISO 4387 standards for tar, NM ISO 10315 for nicotine, and NM ISO 8454 for carbon monoxide. The accuracy of the percentages of tar and nicotine is verified according to the standard NM ISO 8243.

Compliance will be monitored by the Department of Customs and Indirect Taxes. The primary objective of the decree is to align national legislation with international standards.

AN estimated 18 percent of Moroccans aged 15 smoke, with nearly 41 percent of the country’s population exposed to secondhand smoke.