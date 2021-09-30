Juul2 Launched in the U.K.

Juul Labs has unveiled its JUUL2 device in the U.K.

The device features a more consistent vapor experience, a longer battery life and anti-counterfeit technology.

Launching initially on the Juul.co.uk website on Sept. 30, the JUUL2 system has been updated from previous versions with new technology and features based on feedback from smokers.

Among other features, the JUUL2 features a more consistent vapor experience, a longer battery life and a smart light system communicating e-liquid level and battery life.

The JUUL2 also comes with newly designed tobacco and menthol JUUL2 pods (18 mg/mL nicotine strength) and technology to prevent unauthorized use. The device will not work when it detects counterfeit pods.

“We are pleased to launch the next-generation JUUL2 in the U.K.,” Juul Labs’ EMEA vice president, Dan Thomson, said in a statement. “A key part of our mission is to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes, the leading cause of preventable death in the world, killing some 90,000 Britons annually.

“We believe the best method to switch adult smokers from combustible cigarettes to a potentially less harmful noncombustible alternative is to provide a product that closely resembles the consistency and experience of smoking. With JUUL2, we believe we are taking another step in that direction as we aim to transition even more adult smokers.”

A retail roll-out is planned for early 2022, and all U.K. retailers stocking JUUL products will continue to uphold the company’s Challenge 25 age verification policy, which includes continued mystery shopping audits.