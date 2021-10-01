Australia to Crack Down on Nicotine Imports

Effective today, Australian Border Force Agents will have the power to intercept vaping products sent from overseas, reports Filter. Vapers who import nicotine illegally into Australia risk fines of up to AUD222,000 ($161,070).

Australia regulates nicotine for vaping as a medicine. An Australian smoker looking to switch to vaping must visit a doctor and get a prescription. The pharmacy then has to stock the desired vaping product or be able to deliver it. To get around the prescription requirement, many vapers have been importing their products from overseas.

The new rules are meant to end that practice.

Australia’s prescription model has attracted heavy criticism from tobacco harm reduction proponents, given that combustible cigarettes—which are far more harmful than vaper products—remain readily available as consumer products. The policy will keep smokers smoking, drive vapers back to cigarettes or encourage consumers to purchase illicit products, according to critics.

About 2.5 million Australians still smoke, with around 21,000 smoking-related deaths every year. There could be up to 600,000 vapers in Australia, according to some estimates.