Javier Estades Re-Elected as Cigar Association Chairman

Javier Estades, president and CEO of Tabacalera USA, has been reelected as chairman of the Cigar Association of America (CAA) for a three-year term. Estades previously served as chairman from 2016 to 2020.

“Javier Estades has always just been one of those people who gets it,” said CAA President Craig Williamson in a statement. “When he stepped down as chairman, I said that we would miss his leadership, affable demeanor and steady hand, and now I am thrilled to welcome Javier back as our chairman once again.

“Challenges remain ahead for our industry, but with Javier’s leadership and our continued commitment to speaking as one voice for the cigar and pipe tobacco industry, I know we will navigate the days, months and years ahead successfully.”

“It was an honor to serve as chairman of CAA, and I am excited to once again join my partners in industry to lead this century-old association,” said Estades. “We continue to face a perfect storm of regulatory intervention, increasing tax burdens and evolving industry trends. We will have to join together to preserve our industry for future generations.”