Cambodia Tobacco Exports Down

Cambodia’s tobacco exports dropped more than 50 percent in the first nine months of 2021 from the comparable period last year, reports The Khmer Times, citing data from the country’s ministry of agriculture.

From January to September, Cambodia exported 2,514 tons of tobacco to eight countries, including Vietnam, Belgium, Hungary, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, Indonesia, Singapore and Germany.

The biggest destinations were Vietnam (2,432 tons), Belgium (59.42 tons). Hungary (19.80 tons) and Bosnia & Herzegovina (1.9 tons).

Last year, Cambodia exported 5,820 tons of dried tobacco worth a total of $17.4 million.

Cambodia’s tobacco is grown along the Mekong delta, in areas such as Tboung Khmum and Kampong.