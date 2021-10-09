Turning Point Brands’ Marketing Denial Order Rescinded

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rescinded the marketing denial order (MDO) it issued for some Turning Point Brands (TPB) e-liquids, reports Filter. The products that had been denied are now back under review.

In a letter addressed to TPB’s senior vice president of external affairs, Brittani Cushman, the FDA said it had found relevant information that was not properly assessed.

“Specifically your applications did contain randomized controlled trials comparing tobacco-flavored ENDS to flavored ENDS as well as several cross-sectional surveys evaluating patterns of use, likelihood of use, and perceptions in current smokers, current ENDS users, former tobacco users, and never users, which require further review,” wrote Matthew Holman, the director of the office of science at the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The agency indicated that it would not initiate enforcement action against the TPB products under review.

The move comes after TPB challenged the MDOs in court. TPB has now withdrawn its appeal.

Industry representatives suggest the clerical error is a result of the rush with which the FDA was forced to decide on premarket tobacco product applications. The Sept. 9 deadline was ordered by a court in response to litigation by anti-vaping groups including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The MDO withdrawal has left some speculating as to whether the rejected applications of other companies would also receive a second look. Several companies, including Triton and Bidi Vapor, are currently awaiting court decisions on their MDO challenges.