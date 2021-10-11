Cuba Starts Planting for 2021-2022 Tobacco Season

Cuba will kick off its 2021-2022 tobacco growing season by planting of 25,000 hectares this Sunday, reports Market Research Telecast citing the state company Tabacuba.

Some 13,800 producers are expected to harvest 27 million kg of tobacco this season.

Farmers in the country’s leading tobacco growing area, Pinar del Río, will plant 16,373 hectares, including 760 hectares covered by cloth for the production of Cuba’s famous Havana cigars.

In addition, growers in Pinar del Rio growers will plant 510 hectares of flue-cured Virginia leaf for a cigarette factory in the neighboring Artemisa province.

Cuba’s tobacco sector has been struggling with a shortage of inputs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing U.S. trade embargo.