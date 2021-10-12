FDA Authorizes Tobacco-Flavored Vuse Solo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing orders to R.J. Reynolds (RJR) Vapor Co. for its Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) device and accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods.

The orders allow RJR to legally sell its Vuse Solo Power Unit, Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G1 and Vuse Replacement Cartridge Original 4.8% G2 in the United States. This marks the first set of ENDS products ever to be authorized by the FDA through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway.

“Today’s authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s robust, scientific premarket evaluation,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in a statement. “The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products—either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption—by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals.”

Zeller said the FDA would monitor the marketing of the products, including whether the company fails to comply with any regulatory requirements or if credible evidence emerges of significant use by individuals who did not previously use a tobacco product, including youth. “We will take action as appropriate, including withdrawing the authorization,” said Zeller.