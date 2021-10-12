Study: Kreteks Emit More Particulate Matter

Kretek cigarette emit significantly higher levels of particulate matter (PM) than conventional cigarettes, according to a new study published by the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco.

Kretek clove cigarettes, which are popular in Indonesia, contain more tar and nicotine than regular cigarettes but little is known about PM emissions.

To learn more the researchers generated second-hand smoke in a closed measuring chamber. They then measured PM fractions (PM10, PM2.5, PM1) of three popular Kretek brands (two king-sized and one slim-sized) in comparison to conventional cigarettes and a reference cigarette by laser aerosol spectroscopy in real-time.

The king-sized Kreteks reached PM10 and PM2.5 mean concentrations of up to about 3000 µg/m³, and PM1 mean concentrations of up to about 2700 µg/m³. Consequently, these Kreteks emitted up to about 100 percent more PM10 and PM2.5, respectively 84 percent more PM1 than the reference cigarette, and up to about 260 percent more PM10 and PM2.5, respectively 234 percent more PM1 than the other investigated cigarettes.

The researchers suggested that the declaration of PM data of kreteks and other tobacco products can play a key role in a more effective tobacco policy to reduce consumption of tobacco products.