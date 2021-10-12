Zanoprima Announces Production of Synthetic Nicotine

Zanoprima Lifesciences has announced the commercial production of its SyNic brand of synthetic (S)-nicotine. SyNic is produced using a patented process that does not involve the use of tobacco or any synthetic racemic mixture. The company says its high purity (typically 99.9 percent), synthetic (S)-nicotine is free of tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs), toxins, carcinogens, odor and harsh taste.

“This is a landmark development for the trillion-dollar tobacco industry and its 1.3 billion consumers as it heralds the arrival of a superior, substantially lower-risk, cost-effective, and greener alternative to a global industry that is arguably the single biggest avoidable cause of death globally, the company stated in a press release.

“SyNic Protonated (S)-Nicotine e-liquid for e-cigarettes is without any potentially harmful ingredients such as organic acids and propylene glycol. It is pure, stable and has a long shelf life. E-cigarettes that use SyNic offer a smooth taste and enhanced nicotine experience, a distinct advantage given the nicotine limit guidelines/rules in e-liquids in the EU and other geographies.”

According to Zanoprima Lifesciences, SyNic (S)-nicotine conforms to and exceeds European Pharmacopeia and United States Pharmacopeia specifications. The company says that its “Green Chemistry” principles compliant production process minimizes the environmental impacts of nicotine production.

The product can be used for e-liquid, white snus, and next generation chewing gums and lozenges, according to Zanoprima Lifesciences. It is also appropriate for heated tobacco products and transdermal patches for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Zanoprima owns patent applications or registration for its revolutionary manufacturing process in several countries, including the United States, Europe, Great Britain, Australia, China, India and others, according to the release.

Synthetic nicotine has attracted much attention recently, especially in the United States. After the Food and Drug Administration started denying market access to electronic nicotine devices in September, some companies have started offering their products with synthetic rather than natural nicotine.

The FDA defines a “tobacco product” as anything “made or derived from tobacco that is intended for human consumption, including any component, part or accessory of a tobacco product,” suggesting that synthetic nicotine remains outside its remit.