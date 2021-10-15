BAT Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2050

BAT has signed up to the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, committing to net zero emissions by 2050.

Race to Zero is the largest-ever alliance committed to halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The campaign represents more than 4,000 businesses estimated to cover nearly 25 percent global of CO2 emissions and more than 50 percent of GDP. BAT’s commitment comes ahead of important global milestones in the fight to address climate change, including the G20 Summit in October and the COP26 conference in Glasgow on climate change in November.

“Our purpose of building A Better Tomorrow ensures that sustainability is front and center in all we do,” said BAT Chief Marketing Officer Kingsley Wheaton in a statement. “We are proud, therefore, to support the Race to Zero campaign. This is in addition to our New Categories journey—with Vuse, Glo and Velo—and our ambition to have £5 billion of New Category revenue by 2025 and 50 million noncombustible product users by 2030.”