Journal to Examine Tobacco Industry Transformation

Nicotine & Tobacco Research is calling for papers that examine the tobacco industry’s move from producing and selling hazardous tobacco products toward less-harmful alternatives.

In recent years, an increasing number of tobacco companies have announced their intention to reduce their dependence on income from combustible tobacco products. Market leader Philip Morris International, for example, has since 2018 variously claimed to be building “a smokefree future,” and “unsmoking” the world.

The journal is preparing a special themed issue that will examine whether a transformed tobacco industry is possible, what a transformed tobacco company would look like and whether there is evidence that the tobacco industry is transforming in any meaningful sense.

Nicotine & Tobacco Research is inviting submission on papers exploring relevant issues, such as how progress toward industry transformation should be measured and the ethics of tobacco industry transformation.

Manuscripts must be submitted through the journal’s submission system by March 1. 2022.

Nicotine & Tobacco Research will not consider for publication papers submitted by tobacco industry employees or affiliated organizations, including organizations that themselves receive funding from or that are fully or partially owned by a tobacco company.

Nicotine & Tobacco Research is sponsored by the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco. The journal expects to publish its themed in early 2023.