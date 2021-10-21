U.K. Lawmaker Wants Health Warning on Every Cigarette

U.K. lawmakers want to require tobacco manufacturers to print the message “smoking kills” on each individual cigarette, reports The Guardian.

Members of Parliament have submitted an amendment to the health and care bill going through parliament which would allow the health secretary to make such warnings mandatory.

“We know that cigarettes are cancer sticks and kill half the people who use them. So I hope that health warnings on cigarettes would deter people from being tempted to smoke in the first place, especially young people,” said Mary Kelly Foy, the Labour MP behind the move.

Foy’s amendments would also let the health secretary:

Raise the legal age for buying cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Stop e-cigarette makers using tactics that might entice children to try them, such as sweet flavorings and cartoon characters.

Make it illegal to give e-cigarettes away free as sampler products.

Empower the government to impose a new levy on tobacco company profits, with the proceeds being used to fund stop smoking activities.

The plan is backed by Cancer Research UK and the Royal College of Physicians.