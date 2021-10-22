Mi-One Brands Launches Pod Nic-Salt Device

Mi-One Brands has launched its Mi-Pod 2.0, a sleek refillable liquid pod-based system with a larger battery, laser-cut mesh coil pods and robust flavor production. According to Mi-One Brands, the device is one of the few sub-OHM pod systems on the market. It is designed for use with nicotine salt-based e-liquids.

“We have always designed products with attention to detail of all the five senses to create the ultimate user experience,” says Geoff Habicht, co-founder of Mi-One Brands, in a statement. “With Mi-Pod 2.0, we not only incorporated the five sense and years of customer feedback into the design, but we also added sacred geometry designs to symbolize the ‘connection to self,’ which we have found so vitally important on the journey to live a smoke-free life.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Mi-One Brands started in 2008 as Smoking Vapor, providing alternatives to combustible tobacco cigarettes before the term “vaping” was coined. Co-founders Amir Hakak and Geoff Habicht created Mi-One Brands to help eradicate the harm caused by smoking and improve the lives of adult smokers with simple, efficient designs and convenient, high-quality devices.