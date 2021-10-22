Study: Many Smokers Revert to Cigarettes After Vaping

Switching to e-cigarettes is less effective as a smoking cessation method than quitting tobacco entirely, according to a new study published by Jama Network Open.

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), USA, conducted a multi-year study to determine if people who switched to e-cigarettes were able to drop all tobacco use in the near future.

The found that people who dropped cigarettes for another tobacco product in an attempt to quit were around 42 percent likely to have quit tobacco a year later. Those who dropped all tobacco, by contrast, were 50 percent likely to have quit a year later.

“Our findings suggest that individuals who quit smoking and switched to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products actually increased their risk of a relapse back to smoking over the next year by 8.5 percentage points compared to those who quit using all tobacco products,” John Pierce, first author of the study and professor at UCSD, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Quitting is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health, but the evidence indicates that switching to e-cigarettes made it less likely, not more likely, to stay off of cigarettes.”