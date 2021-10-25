CDC awards $35 million in contracts

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF three contracts with a combined value of $35 million to provide digital transformation, health surveillance, data management, technical assistance and communications services to its programs.

The agreements include a $9 million task order with the Office on Smoking and Health to provide communications, marketing and partnership engagement services, as well as research and technical assistance support on issues related to tobacco control, including the development and implementation of campaigns and the release of Surgeon General reports.

“ICF has partnered with CDC programs for over 30 years, and we have the right people and the right skills in place to meet their complex needs—from public health research to data analytics and IT modernization to communications and citizen engagement,” said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to help CDC advance the critical public health missions of its programs.”

ICF brings together public health, health technology and technical support services to help organizations solve complex challenges. ICF’s approach combines advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies.