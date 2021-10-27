Social Media Platforms Urged to Ban Pouch Promotions

Over 100 public health and other organizations, including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, have called on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to end the promotion of nicotine pouches on their platforms, including paid influencer promotion.

In a letter to the CEOs of the respective companies, the organizations urge the social media companies to immediately update their existing advertising policies to prohibit tobacco companies from targeting youth with nicotine pouch advertisements. Content promoting nicotine pouches is not explicitly prohibited by any of the platforms’ current policies, according to the letter.

“For years, tobacco companies have used social media platforms to advertise highly addictive products to young people,” said Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement. “Social media platforms have a responsibility to protect their users from the predatory marketing tactics of Big Tobacco—it’s time for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to end their complicity in Big Tobacco’s campaign to addict the next generation.”