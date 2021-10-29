JT Group ups Forecast on Robust Nine Months

The JT Group reported year-to-date revenue of ¥1.77 trillion ($15.5 billion), up 10.9 percent over those in the first nine months of 2020. Adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased 21.9 percent to ¥538.1 billion. On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased 23 percent to ¥542.9 billion. The group’s operating profit was ¥480.7 billion, up 23.2 percent over last year’s period. Based on its performance, the JT Group increased its financial forecasts for the full year.

“The JT Group reported a robust year-to-date performance, driven by strong momentum across the tobacco businesses. Our volume performance continued to be strong, driven by market share increases and stable industry volumes from longer than expected travel restrictions,” said JT Group President and CEO Masamichi Terabatake in a statement.

“We revised our full year forecasts upward, reflecting the robust results delivered in the first nine months of 2021 and also favorable currency trends. Following the upward revisions of our forecast, we are pleased to inform our plan to raise our annual dividend guidance by ¥10 to ¥140 per share.

“In Japan, we have received very encouraging feedback from consumers on Ploom X. However, the global semi-conductor shortage is impacting production of heated tobacco devices, so for the remainder of the year, we will prioritize the device supply in the Japanese market where we have already launched Ploom X. We will continue to strive to secure share growth.

“In addition, with our one tobacco business new operating model from January 2022, we will further strengthen our business foundation as well as build a more agile and consumer-centric organization.”