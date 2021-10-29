TMA Announces Virtual Annual Conference

TMA will hold a virtual annual conference on Nov. 16-17, TMA 2021: From Chance to Change. As the industry has been challenged in many ways this year, TMA believes it is important to share insights among all stakeholders to equip its audience and members with the understanding and information necessary to successfully navigate the changes that lie ahead. TMA 2021 will feature two half-day interactive virtual sessions with keynotes from regulatory leaders and panel discussions from industry and stakeholder thought leaders that covers everything from Food and Drug Administration policy, marketing denial orders, product authorization pathways (PMTA, SE, MRTP, exemptions) and global trends that may surface in the U.S. and vice-versa.

“For this year’s TMA Annual Conference, we felt it was important to capitalize on the breadth and depth of speakers and expertise that only TMA can bring and condense that into the most important topics for our attendees who have also spent the last 24 months living virtually. We are very proud of our lineup for TMA 2021 and the information that it brings to the people doing the work on the front lines. You simply cannot get this anywhere else but from TMA,” said TMA President and CEO Chris Greer.

The program includes live keynote presentations with Q&As by FDA CTP Director Mitch Zeller and CTP Office of Science Director Matt Holman followed by these panel discussions:

An Applicant’s Perspective: Reflections on Where We Stand – Moderated by Jim Solyst, industry consultant

The Marketplace Perspective: Adjusting to Change – Moderated by Mary Szarmach, Smoker Friendly

Early and Often: Navigating Your Path to Market – Moderated by Jennifer Smith, Altria Client Services

Connecting U.S. and Global Trends – Moderated by Jeannie Cameron, JCIC International Consultants

“2021 was another challenging year for in-person events; following feedback from our members and guests, TMA elected to hold our annual conference virtually and will host our annual meeting and conference in 2022 as an in-person and virtual event,” said Greer.