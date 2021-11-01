Clouded in Confusion

In the meantime, MDO recipients are fighting back. Pursuant to Section 912 of the Tobacco Control Act, companies who receive PMTA denials have 30 days to petition for a judicial review of the decision. Days after it received its MDO, Turning Point Brands (TPB) filed a petition for review with the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, followed shortly thereafter with a motion to stay the MDO. Just days later, the FDA rescinded Turning Point’s MDO. The FDA admitted that after “further review of the administrative record,” it made an error in TPB’s PMTA review, and TPB did in fact submit studies that the agency decided during the PMTA process were needed, after saying for years the studies were not required. “We are encouraged by the FDA’s decision to reconsider our product applications and look forward to engaging the agency as our PMTAs are reviewed,” said Larry Wexler, TPB’s president and CEO, in a statement following the rescission. “It is important that the PMTA process is transparent, purposeful and evidence-based. Our organization dedicated significant time and resources in filing our applications in accordance with agency guidance.”

The FDA has set an extremely high bar when it comes to authorizing e-liquid flavors, explains Azim Chowdhury, a partner at the law firm Keller and Heckman who specializes in vapor, nicotine and tobacco product regulation. According to Chowdhury, the MDOs essentially created a new standard for flavors: Applicants must demonstrate an “added benefit” of a nontobacco flavor that outweighs the known risk to youth use through the use of either a randomized controlled trial (RCT) or a longitudinal cohort study (LCS).

“[The] FDA clearly jumped the gun with at least some of these companies in the way that they issued the MDO without giving the PMTAs a full scientific review as required by the statute. That being said, even if some of these lawsuits are ultimately successful, the outlook for flavored ENDS, to me, looks pretty grim,” says Chowdhury. “Even if we’re successful in these lawsuits and the MDOs get vacated and the PMTAs go back into review—which is good—the FDA is ultimately going to have the final say in what science is required and what is going to be enough for them to believe a flavored product is appropriate for the protection of public health.”

Whatever data Vuse submitted for its flavored PMTAs hasn’t been disclosed publicly. Chowdhury says that it was likely robust and exceeding anything that most small manufacturers submitted for their flavors. “Right now, no one can tell you what it takes scientifically to get a flavor through,” he says. “Even in the best-case scenario, if we get the courts to say that FDA did this wrong, they should have done a hard look at the PMTAs, that they should have given companies fair notice about this requirement for RCTs and LCSs, they should have perhaps even gone through a notice and comment rulemaking period … even if one of those arguments win in court, it’s still only going to result in the PMTAs going back into scientific review.”