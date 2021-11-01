A Greene Niche

Despite its considerable profit margin, U.S. organic tobacco is likely to remain a marginal crop.

By Stefanie Rossel

Across all areas of life, sustainability has become an ever more important issue for consumers. Global sales of organic food, for example, have increased between nearly $18 billion in 2000 to $106 billion in 2019, according to Statista. Cigarettes made of organically grown tobacco, however, continue to remain a rarity. Many smokers are likely to be aware now that the combustion of tobacco leaves, a process that releases more than 7,000 chemical substances—among them more than 70 linked to cancer—makes cigarette consumption a hazardous habit regardless of whether the leaves have been cultivated in a certified organic way or conventionally. Thus, the unique selling proposition of organic cigarettes is not their comparative health risk but their lower impact on the environment.

Only a handful of tobacco companies offer organic smoking products, with Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company being the most prominent player. According to Nielsen, the manufacturer’s American Spirit brand had a share of around 2 percent of the U.S. market in August 2021.

“Sustainability is the buzz with most companies today, including tobacco companies, but, at this point, I just don’t see organic tobacco capturing much of the market,” says William Snell, professor of agricultural economics at the University of Kentucky. “Keep in mind, even with the massive escalation of organics in our food markets, they still only comprise around 6 percent of today’s [U.S.] food market.”

That organic tobacco will likely remain a niche is also reflected by the amount of U.S. farmland dedicated to that crop.

“Demand for organic tobacco seems to have peaked, if we are basing it off of current acreage in the U.S. Data are limited, but we know that the bulk of organic flue-cured tobacco is produced in North Carolina, and our state’s organic-certified tobacco acreage has not increased since around 2017,” says David Suchoff, alternative crops Extension specialist and assistant professor at North Carolina State University. “Compared to conventional tobacco, certified organic tobacco still represents a very small percentage of the total crop produced. However, the general increase in North Carolina’s certified organic acreage can be attributed to tobacco as it tends to result in higher profit margins than many other organic field crops, making the transition from conventional to organic easier on the farmer.”