Stepping Up

What, in layman’s terms, are the main methods you use and the main pieces of equipment you use, especially in respect of testing e-cigarette and heat-not-burn products and vapors?

When testing ENDS products, we focus on the analysis (testing) of the e-liquid and resultant vapor emissions, which are inhaled by the user. E-liquid testing can be more straightforward than analyzing ENDS vapor. The e-liquid samples received from clients are prepared in the laboratory and tested using analytical instruments, which employ either liquid chromatography (LC) or gas chromatography (GC) to separate the complex mixture of chemicals. The LC or GC is connected to a detector, such as a mass spectrometer, which can detect, identify and accurately quantify trace levels of chemical compounds. To unequivocally quantify trace chemicals in complex e-liquids and vapor emissions, we use tandem mass spectrometry for extremely sensitive and specific chemical detection. Trace metal quantities in e-liquid and vapor emissions are determined using a technique called inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry.

For vapor emission analysis of both ENDS and heated-tobacco products (HTPs), we employ the same analytical instruments but need to generate vapor emissions from the test devices in a standardized procedure. To do this, we use an automated e-cigarette/HTP vaping machine specifically designed to be compliant with international testing standards. The test device emissions are generated by the machine, collected, prepared in the laboratory and then analyzed by the techniques previously discussed.

You mention above quantifying “trace chemicals in complex e-liquids.” How would you explain to a layman what complex trace analytical chemistry is?

Many chemicals can be found in complex mixtures at very low “trace” concentrations in different matrices, such as pharmaceutical products, environmental samples, physiological samples (blood, urine, etc.) and e-liquids used in e-cigarettes. Most of these trace chemicals were not detectable for many years due to limitations in analytical instruments and methods. With modern advances in instrumentation and techniques, laboratories can detect and precisely determine the amount of trace chemical present in a complex test sample.

What are the main services you offer, apart from those already mentioned?

Hall Analytical delivers industry-leading scientific expertise that supports our customers’ ability to ensure product safety. We do this in support of a number of industries: tobacco (to support both product development and regulatory submission for reduced-risk products) and pharmaceutical and medical device supply chain and manufacturers. Our main services are in support of chemical analysis of RRPs and E&L testing for all aforementioned industries.