Christoph Tepr Joins Poda Holdings

Tobacco industry veteran Christoph Tepr has joined Poda Holdings as vice president of European sales & international expansion effective Jan. 17, 2022. In the interim, Tepr has joined the company’s global advisory board.

Tepr has more than 15 years of commercial experience with some of the biggest tobacco and e-cigarette companies in the world, including Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, and Juul Labs. His broad management experience spans sales operations, commercial deployment, brand management and professional services—targeting customers in mature and emerging product/service segments. He has helped drive the growth of iconic brands such as L&M, IQOS, and Juul.

At PMI, Tepr held several key sales and management positions and was instrumental in deploying the IQOS product into the Swiss marketplace. At Juul, Tepr was hired to build the Swiss commercial organization from the ground up and, together with his team, took the company to category leadership within 12 months of launch. Subsequently, he successfully restructured the German commercial organization for Juul. Prior to this he held a commercial leadership position with British American Tobacco, focusing on commercializing and growing their Heat-not-Burn and conventional product portfolio.

Tepr holds a MSc in International Business from Maastricht University as well as an executive certificate in Driving Strategic Innovation from IMD Lausanne / MIT Sloan.

“Poda is an agile challenger in the fast-growing heat-not-burn space,” said Tepr in a statement. “With their proprietary technology platform, Poda represents a rare opportunity that has the potential to capture significant market share and ultimately transform and expand application areas within the category—while simultaneously improving the lives of the world’s 1.3 billion adult smokers by offering them a potentially less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes. Having worked in multinational tobacco companies as well as for the fastest-growing e-cigarette start up in U.S. history, I look forward to using that experience to establish Poda’s European operations, set up a world-class team and make commercial headway into key European markets.”

“I am thrilled that Mr. Tepr has agreed to join the Poda team, both as a member of our global advisory board and, in January 2022, as the vice president of European sales & international expansion for Poda,” said Poda Holding CEO Ryan Selby. “Our goal is to build Poda into a truly global company that can challenge big tobacco head on, and we believe our superior heat-not-burn technology will allow us to do just that.”