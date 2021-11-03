PMI Applauds U.K. Plan to Simplify E-Cig Licensing

Philip Morris International announced its support of the U.K. government’s plan to simplify the pathway to license electronic cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products as medicines in England.

“The U.K. already has one of Europe’s lowest smoking rates, supported by a high rate of smokers who have switched to better alternatives,” the company wrote in a press note. “This proposal makes the U.K. the first country in the world to encourage the medical licensing of e-cigarettes via prescription as a route to further lower smoking rates, particularly among low-income smokers.”

“The U.K. is a global leader in medicine, science and public health,” said PMI’s senior vice president, of external affairs, Gregoire Verdeaux. “Expert scientific reviews in the U.K. and U.S. are clear that smoke-free alternatives—such as e-cigarettes—offer adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes a better alternative. We welcome the U.K. government’s continued recognition that regulated e-cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products, while not risk-free, are less harmful than smoking and can significantly benefit public health.”

PMI said regulators can decisively accelerate the decline of smoking through risk-proportionate regulations for all nicotine-containing consumer products. A growing number of countries—including the U.S., New Zealand, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Bulgaria—have recognized this approach and implemented differentiated regulation for noncombustible alternatives, according to the company.