COP9 Coverage
A Tale of Two COPs
The striking differences between this month’s UN climate gathering and COP9.
Harm Reduction Rally Ahead of COP9
INNCO laments a global ‘misinfodemic’ and call for evidence-based policies.
WHO Urged to Embrace Harm Reduction
The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction calls for change ahead of COP9.
A Better Treaty
GTNF panelists offer suggestions for transforming the FCTC ahead of the ninthe Conference of the Parties.
THR Activists to Broadcast During COP9
Panelists will challenge and scrutinize the WHO’s anti-vaping stance during the event.
WHO Urged to Adjust its Vapor Stance
100 experts are asking the health body to include harm reduction in its deliberations.
Post-Brexit U.K. Urged to Tout Vaping
It’s unclear whether the WHO will let Britain speak as an independent voice at COP9.
Think Tank Debates COP9 Impact on Vapers
Watch the discussion on the Institute of Economic Affairs’ YouTube channel.
Netherlands Pressed to Restrict ENDS
Antismoking groups urge a crackdown on new ‘tobacco’ products before COP9.
Vaping Group Supports Call to Defund WHO
The UKVIA is concerned by the global health body’s aggressive anti-vaping stance.
COP9 and MOP2 Postponed to November 2021
Global health body cites impact of Covid-19 on conferences and travel.