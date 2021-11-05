STG Posts Results in Line With Expectations

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) reported net sales of DKK2.18 billion ($338.78 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with DKK2.231 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA before special items was DKK627 million, up from DKK614 million in the prior-year period. Organic EBITDA growth was positively impacted by a DKK31 million income from certain duty refunds in the U.S.

The results were driven by continued strong demand for handmade cigars in the U.S, a favorable market and product mix, and synergies from the integration of Agio Cigars. Supply issues in Europe impacted net sales negatively in the third quarter.

“We delivered strong quarterly performance in line with expectations and maintain the positive momentum we have had throughout 2020 and 2021,” said STG CEO Niels Frederiksen in a statement.

“The combination of the integration of Agio Cigars, the growth in handmade cigars and our underlying transformation have significantly improved our performance and raised our earnings and margins levels. I remain proud and impressed with the way our organization has continued to deliver a strong performance throughout a challenging period.”