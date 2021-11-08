ITC Veteran Rajiv Mohan Continues as Consultant

D.V.R. Rajiv Mohan of Indian Leaf Tobacco Exports ended his nearly 34 years of association with ITC, on mutual consent basis, on Nov. 1, 2021.

In addition to working as an independent business consultant, Mohan intends to mentor agricultural startup firms, teach at business schools and farm, among other activities.

During his career, Rajiv managed multiple assignments across the agricultural value chain, including operational, marketing and strategic functions. He was instrumental in taking ITC’s and India’s leaf tobacco exports to new heights during 2002-2012, establishing a footprint across all continents and customer segments.

Subsequently, Mohan moved to agricultural commodities, overseeing the value chain for grains, cereals, plantation, horticulture and aquaculture. In his final assignment as vice president, Mohan oversaw value addition of a range of agricultural products.

A vivid reader and active speaker, Mohan intends to travel, become an active blogger and continue his philanthropic activities.

He can be reached at rajivmohan.dvr@gmail.com.