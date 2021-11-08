PMI Picks Stamford for New Headquarters

Philip Morris International’s new corporate headquarters will be located in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and is expected to open in summer 2022. The move will initially bring approximately 200 jobs with an estimated economic impact of approximately $50 million in 2022.

In June, PMI first announced it would relocate its headquarters to Connecticut from New York.

“Connecticut’s position as a leader in innovation and forward thinking, paired with a commitment to open-minded civil discourse, allows us to foster an even stronger company culture. PMI will continue to attract an educated workforce, becoming an integral part of the local community and a source of pride for the state,” said Deepak Mishra, president of the Americas region at PMI, in a statement.

“We are making rapid progress toward our smoke-free future,” continued Mishra, “and our new base in Connecticut is more than just an office building—it will be a full campus with a state-of-the-art innovation facility that will help accelerate our transformation.” State officials recognize that PMI is a company with a new purpose and bright future. We are proud that we will be able to call Connecticut home.”