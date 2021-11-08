PMI Picks Stamford for New Headquarters
Philip Morris International’s new corporate headquarters will be located in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and is expected to open in summer 2022. The move will initially bring approximately 200 jobs with an estimated economic impact of approximately $50 million in 2022.
In June, PMI first announced it would relocate its headquarters to Connecticut from New York.
“Connecticut’s position as a leader in innovation and forward thinking, paired with a commitment to open-minded civil discourse, allows us to foster an even stronger company culture. PMI will continue to attract an educated workforce, becoming an integral part of the local community and a source of pride for the state,” said Deepak Mishra, president of the Americas region at PMI, in a statement.
“We are making rapid progress toward our smoke-free future,” continued Mishra, “and our new base in Connecticut is more than just an office building—it will be a full campus with a state-of-the-art innovation facility that will help accelerate our transformation.” State officials recognize that PMI is a company with a new purpose and bright future. We are proud that we will be able to call Connecticut home.”
The new 71,484 square foot headquarters will be located at 677 Washington Boulevard in the heart of Stamford’s central business district, steps away from the Stamford Transportation Center and the entrance to I-95, making it easily accessible. The office will open as home to the PMI Americas region and other corporate functions. PMI’s Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue to support the business across the globe. The company employs a worldwide workforce of more than 71,000.
“The decision by PMI to locate its corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford is validation that our economic recovery in Connecticut is in full swing, and we are continuing to see meaningful growth in one of our fastest growing cities,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with PMI and it is clear they are focused on maintaining a strong partnership with the State of Connecticut for the foreseeable future.”
According to PMI, the Connecticut location will offer employees a better range of commuting and living options following the paradigm shift caused by Covid-19. The headquarters will be aligned with PMI’s science- and technology-focused transformation, using state-of-the-art innovation to accommodate remote work and ensure that employees have an inspiring and comfortable workplace.
“We are excited that our new location will offer employees and their families a wide range of living options, from the suburbs of Fairfield County to the rural areas of Litchfield County, while also having the advantages of easy access to the New York metropolitan area. More encouraging are the pioneering and community-minded populace, an excellent school system and healthcare facilities, and ample recreational and green space,” said Charles Bendotti, senior vice president of people and culture at PMI.
PMI will take possession of the headquarters on March 1, 2022, with the goal of having the office operational by mid-to-late summer 2022.