BAT Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion

BAT has become the first company in the tobacco industry to be awarded both the U.K. National Equality Standard (NES) and the Global Equality Standard (GES).

The NES and GES are industry-leading benchmarks for diversity and inclusion and are awarded following a rigorous assessment process. GES certification can only be attained for global companies who are NES certified.

Among the key strengths that secured BAT’s certification during the assessment process was its dedicated diversity and inclusion strategy, which was launched last year.

As part of this strategy, by 2025, the company aims to increase the number of women in senior teams to 40 percent and women in management roles to 45 percent; achieve a 50 percent spread of nationalities within regional and functional leadership teams to mirror the company’s consumer base and organization; and double the number of cross-industry hires in senior teams to 24 percent.

Also noted was a clear focus on mental health and wellbeing, the development of diversity and inclusion capabilities among middle management, and the fact that BAT has functional champions and leads who drive diversity and inclusion across the business.

“Our ethos sets a clear direction for us to enable a diverse and inclusive workplace culture,” said Hae In Kim, director of talent, culture and inclusion at BAT, in a statement. “We want our employees to feel valued and proud to have a fulfilling career at BAT.”

The NES is the U.K.’s leading diversity assessment framework, developed in partnership with the U.K. government and in collaboration with 20 public and private sector organizations. Assessments are conducted by EY.