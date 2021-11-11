Tropical Oasis: Costa Rica’s Casa del Habano

Inside the doors are two large classic Cohiba branded humidors just before the doorway to the shop’s large humidor filled with several popular Habanos brands and vitolas, including Cohiba, Montecristo, Partagas, Romeo y Julieta, H. Upmann, Hoyo de Monterrey, Trinidad, Bolivar, Ramon Allones, La Gloria Cubana, Punch, Fonseca and several others. Just across the hall from the humidor is the checkout area with several glass display cases. The room also has a small spiral staircase that leads to offices upstairs.

“La Casa del Habano provides all of our customers the comfort and personal attention that should be expected from Habanos and LCDH,” said Ramirez. “Here you can find the largest selection of Habanos throughout Costa Rica as well as accessories, such as cutters, lighters, ashtrays and even some very beautiful humidors.” There is also a book on the history of Habanos as well as hats and other merchandise for sale.

LCDH is more of a home away from home for cigar smokers than your typical cigar shop. The Costa Rican shop has two separate lounge areas for customers to conduct a business meeting, relax with the daily paper or swap stories of worldly adventures with other visitors. Just past the humidor is a room set in an imitate space for smoking, furnished with relaxing lounge chairs and a large comfortable couch.