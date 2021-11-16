Imperial Brands Reports Full-Year Results

Imperial Brands reported net revenue of £32.79 billion in the full year that ended Sept. 30, 2021, up 0.7 percent over that reported in 2020. On an organic adjusted basis, net revenue was £7.59 billion, down 1.9 percent but up 1.4 percent at constant currency.

The company operating profit increased 15.2 percent to £3.15 billion. On an organic adjusted basis, operating profit was £3.57 billion, up 2.1 percent (4.8 percent at constant currency) over the previous fiscal year.

“This has been a year of important progress and significant change, as we begin to deliver on the new, focused strategy we announced in January 2021,” said Imperial Brands CEO Stefan Bomhard in a statement.

“We have substantially refreshed our leadership team, making new hires to strengthen our consumer-facing capabilities, while building on our existing deep tobacco experience. We have changed the way we work, placing the consumer at the center of our decision making. We have simplified the organization, creating efficiencies for reinvestment. And we have introduced more rigorous performance management, enabling better prioritization of resources.