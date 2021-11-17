Cigar Association of America Hires New President

The Cigar Association of America (CAA) has hired a new president.

David Ozgo will be the new president of the CAA, marking the third change in leadership over 30 years. Ozgo was senior vice president of economic and strategic analysis at the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS) for 20 years. Ozgo takes over from longtime CAA President Craig Williamson, who last year announced his retirement.

“David has demonstrated the ability at DISCUS to develop data-driven solutions to industry issues, to successfully deliver the industry’s message in different forums and mediums, and to work constructively with various segments of an industry whose members vary greatly in size and product portfolio. These are precisely the skills CAA and the cigar industry need to navigate through current and upcoming regulatory and legislative challenges” said Javier Estades, chairman of the board of CAA and president of Tabacalera USA, in a statement.

Ozgo said he “couldn’t be more excited to work in such an outstanding industry, one with issues and opportunities similar to those in the distilled spirits industry and with such a strong association. I’m honored and humbled by the board’s confidence in me.”

Estades also praised Williamson, saying “in almost two decades with CAA, the last 10 years as president, he has been a tireless advocate for the entire cigar industry. Many of our industry’s successes have resulted from his hard work; we are grateful for his dedication and wish him well in the future.”

Ozgo’s will assume his position on Dec. 6.