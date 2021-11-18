Essentra launches ECO Active Filter

Essentra Filters has launched ECO Active Filter, the latest product in its proprietary range of sustainable filters. Developed as an alternative to active carbon acetate filters, ECO Active is plastic-free and 100 percent biodegradable.

“Our commitment towards achieving a sustainable future has never wavered,” said Global Marketing Manager Seng Keong Low. “ECO Active is the latest offering in our ECO range of products, and we continue to innovate new, high quality, eco-friendly products to address the sustainability requirements of regulators, customers and end consumers.”

The ECO Active Filter is customizable for length, circumference, pressure drop, carbon types, or carbon sizes, and can be combined with other filter segments to suit customer requirements.